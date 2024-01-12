PNP has persons of interest in Cebu vocal coach's slay

Police are looking into several "persons of interest" in the murder of voice coach and Sinulog Idol judge Joel Jude "Jay" Unchuan.

Unchuan was found lifeless with his hands tied in Barangay Inayagan, Naga City on December 30.

His black SUV was parked by the highway in Barangay Yati, Liloan and was found a few days after his death.

PLtCol. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Central Visayas police, said the forensic examination of the black SUV already has results.

“We have personalities identified but as of now we cannot name the identities but we assure the public that in the days to come we [will be] able to have them,” he said.

He added that based on the samples obtained, the perpetrator was male. Possible motives for the crime include personal grudge, robbery "or a mixture of these motives," he said.

About P30,000 in cash from the victim's pouch went missing.

The SUV is considered as valuable evidence because it is where the victim was last seen.

The PNP earlier said there could be more than one perpetrator based on the manner of killing. Hand marks were seen on Unchuan’s neck.

The police also examined the GPS box of the SUV, as well as its dash cam, which showed that the victim went to several areas in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and then to Naga City where he was found.

Unchuan was laid to rest last week. He is a known entertainment personality in Cebu. He owned a voice school and was the pioneer of singing contest “Sinulog Idol”.

— Report from Annie Perez