Palawan bishop issues call against cha-cha signature campaign

Members of the House of Representatives gather for a photo on March 6, 2023. House of Representatives handout/File

Taytay, Palawan Bishop Broderick Pabillo has expressed concern over the ongoing signature campaign that seeks to amend the 1987 Constitution, which he said is an initiative, not of the people, but of some powerful individuals.

He said the reported offer of money and government aid in exchange of signatures is a form of “deception” and “playing on the poverty of the people”. The bishop issued this call to the faithful.

“Huwag pumirma muna at pag-usapan. Give it time for people to decide. And then once they have reflected over it, then we respect the decision of the people. Pero hindi dapat sila lilinlangin sa ganitong paraan,” Pabillo told ABS-CBN News.

“Hindi naman pinag-uusapan ng mga tao ‘yung tungkol sa ganyang initiative… Marami nga walang alam sa konstitusyon… Sa amin, ang pangangailangan nila ay trabaho, pag-aaral, pagkain. This current move na para sa pagpapapirma ay hindi galing sa pangangailangan ng tao… At hindi yan initiative ng mga tao. May ibang makapangyarihang mga tao ang nag-initiate niyan. By that itself is no longer people’s initiative,” he explained.

Pabillo said sufficient time and explanation should be given to the public so they will understand the consequences of the petition that seeks joint voting of the two chambers of Congress on proposed constitutional amendments.

“Ang nakakatakot doon talagang lulusawin ang kapangyarihan ng Senado… kung voting jointly, talagang mawawala na ang kapangyarihan ng Senate… Mawawalan ng check and balance,” he said.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs said it is wrong to think that changing the Constitution will reverse the course of the country. It added that curbing corruption, promoting social justice, and delivering basic social services are the “best antidotes” to the country’s ills.

“Charter change is not a panacea to everything that ills our country,” the commission said in a statement.

“We need to curb corruption, end political patronage, strengthen accountability measures, promote social justice and equality and deliver basic social services. Filipinos need more of those than simply cave in to the promotion of personal interests in lieu of the common good,” it added.

Kabataan Party List Representative Raoul Manuel shared this sentiment.

“Si OA ‘yung mga nagsasabi na dapat baguhin ang konstitusyon para mawala ang mga problema ng bansa kasi sa totoo lang, ang konstitusyon natin, guiding document siya at sa totoo lang, may mga bagay nga dyan na hindi naman napapatupad… Mayroong mga kayang gawin ang administration at mga nakaupo ngayon sa pwesto na hindi binabago ang Konstitusyon. So to blame the 1987 Constitution and to blame the EDSA People Power sa mga problema ng bayan, napaka-OA po noon,” he told the media.

Manuel said they are gathering evidence and studying the possibility of filing a resolution to investigate the reported offer of money and government aid in exchange of signatures for the charter change petition.

“Isang paraan na naman ito ng pambubudol sa taumbayan kasi kapag ganun, iniimpluwensiyahan sila para sumang-ayon sa isang bagay na hindi naman lubos na naipaliwanag sa kanila,” he stressed.

Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab, in a social media post, said he received reports that residents in his district were offered “claim stubs” to sign the petition.

“I also received information that residents were asked to affix their signatures on these “petition forms” relative to the amendment of several provisions in the 1987 Philippine Constitution, in exchange for claim stubs reportedly with an equivalent value ranging from two thousand to three thousand pesos,” he said.

Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez, meanwhile, rejected claims that lawmakers were offered P20 million each to deliver the needed signatures for a people’s initiative to introduce amendments to the Constitution. He said such bribes are not needed, claiming several lawmakers are supportive of amending the charter.

“Nobody has to pay or bribe me or any other lawmakers when it comes to pushing for constitutional reforms, which I believe will truly help our economy and improve the lives of our Filipino people,” he said in a statement.

“A revised Constitution can pave the way for reforms that encourage foreign investments, streamline bureaucratic processes, and foster a more business-friendly environment which, in turn, can contribute to job creation, poverty reduction, and overall economic development. Who are the people afraid of constitutional reforms? These are the politicians who think their term limits will be changed, shortened or scrapped, a reason which is totally self-serving and selfish,” Gomez added.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers, for his part, asserted that “charter change is not a clamor from politicians alone but from the people and the business community”.

“People’s Initiative is an integral part of the Constitution. As such, it will be a betrayal of our oath if we try to stop the people from exercising their rights. It will be in direct violation of our sworn duty… We must remember that the voice of the people is supreme and their sovereign will shall be clearly manifested in a plebiscite,” he said.

