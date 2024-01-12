Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. activated the Disaster Response Command Center, headquartered at the central office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Batasan, Quezon City on Friday.

This as the DSWD celebrated its 73rd anniversary on the same day.

The command center is equipped with cutting edge technology that will expedite relief operations during calamities.

Marcos acknowledged the efforts of DSWD and thanked its workers for helping Filipinos in need.

"To call this as central office is an underestimation of the critical work that you do, and undervalues the great service that you have done to our people," Marcos said.

"Here is our headquarters of our war against poverty, it is the command center of DSWD's disaster response, the mission control of our community development drive," he added.

Marcos acknowledged that DSWD has gone beyond being a mere instrument of relief operations during disasters, but also held projects in other areas like education.

"More than palliatives, the country's poor and deprived deserve permanent relief from conditions that chain them to misery," Marcos said.

"It is not enough that we come in when they are in a time of need, when there is a disaster, and once they returned to normal life, we leave them," he added.

Marcos lauded the agency's efforts to extend its mandate in addressing the roots of poverty and suffering.

"Ang ayuda ay pantawid lamang, yung iaahon ka sa hirap, di maaaring basta pabayaan ang taumbayan," he said.

Social Welfare Rex Gatchalian said the President instructed them to make their services as accessible as possible.