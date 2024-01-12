LOOK: Marcos hosts first vin d’honneur of the year

Courtesy of Presidential Communications Office

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. hosted on Thursday the traditional vin d’honneur at the Ceremonial Hall in Malacañan Palace, thanking the diplomatic corps for their "crucial role in fostering bilateral ties."

Vin d'honneur is observed biannually in the Philippines, commemorating both the New Year and the anniversary of the Philippine independence.

“I am proud to have closely worked with many of you on many initiatives and endeavors since I assumed the Presidency in the middle of 2022. I hope that we will continue to serve as able agents of our respective governments and countries in furthering the breadth and depth of our bilateral ties as well as in exploring collaboration in regional and multilateral fronts,” Marcos said.

Ambassadors from 54 nations and heads of 11 international organizations are among the attendees of the vin d'honneur.

Marcos urged the diplomatic corps to work closely with the Philippines in identifying areas for joint endeavors, particularly on addressing concerns on poverty, education, food security, peace and order, health, jobs and livelihood.