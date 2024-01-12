A farmer harvests roses in Barangay Bahong, often called as the Rose Capital of the Philippines, in La Trinidad, Benguet on February 5, 2021. Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News/File 2

MANILA — A northeast monsoon or amihan cold surge is blanketing most of Luzon, bringing temperatures down especially in the Cordillera area on Friday morning.

PAGASA's agrometeorological station in La Trinidad, Benguet recorded 12.1°C. Nearby Baguio City chilled at 12.9°C.

These are the lowest temperatures in the respective areas this 2024 but not this amihan season. La Trinidad previously cooled down to 11.3°C on November 20, 2023.

Basco, Batanes logged 15.8°C while Tanay, Rizal registered 19.0°C.

Metro Manila also felt the early morning chill as the Science Garden in Quezon City registered 22.4°C. A much lower temperature was observed on November 23 at 21.7°C.

The all-time coldest temperature in the country is 6.3°C, recorded in Baguio City on January 18, 1961. In Metro Manila, the coldest record is 14.5°C observed in Port Area, Manila on January 11, 1914.

The amihan surge is expected to prevail through the weekend over most of Luzon. The eastern section of the island group however will experience light rains.

