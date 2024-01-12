Eastern PH to be rainy, Luzon chilly this weekend: PAGASA

MANILA — Most areas on the eastern part of the Philippines will experience rainy weather this weekend, while cool weather will prevail over most of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.



Eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be affected by the shear line, the region where the cool northeast monsoon or Amihan converges with the warm easterly Pacific winds.

Scattered moderate to at times heavy rains will be experienced in Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas on Friday and Saturday.



By Sunday, the axis of the shear line clouds and rains will reach Caraga and Davao Region in Mindanao as the Amihan surges further.



PAGASA also warned of flooding and landslides in these areas.



On the other hand, Amihan will blanket most of Luzon and bring down temperatures especially at night and early morning.



Baguio and Tuguegarao may chill at 13°C and 19°C, respectively, this weekend.



Light rains brought by Amihan will continue to be experienced in Apayao, Kalinga, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora.



Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have generally fair weather throughout the day, with possible isolated light rains only.



The rest of Visayas and Mindanao will continue to experience humid conditions with possible isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm.



No weather disturbance is seen to affect the country through next weekend.