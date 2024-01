A government employee speaks to people lining up at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office in Quezon City on August 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Friday it would investigate why its financial assistance program was tagged in the push for charter change.

"Makikipag-ugnayan ako sa tanggapan ni Senator Imee [Marcos] para makuha ko ang detalye at sisiguraduhin ko na iimbestigahan namin, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

"Pero ina-assure namin ang taumbayan na ang AICS program (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations) at lahat ng program ng DSWD, yung guidelines, walang dinadagdag," he said.

Certain individuals had linked AICS to the recent push for people's initiative.

But Gatchalian denied that their programs and personnel were being used for certain political agenda.

"We'll make sure na yung programa ng pamahalaan natin ay susunod sa alituntunin ng batas at guidelines na nand'yan na," he said.

Gatchalian met with DSWD regional officers on Friday to ensure guidelines for the distribution of financial aid would be strictly followed.

"Sisiguruhin namin na sisiyasatin, iimbestigahan para mabigyan ng angkop na report. Pero on our side, wala kami dinadagdag na requirements, wala kaming dinadagdag na guidelines," he said.

"Ang DSWD, hindi lumalahok sa ongoing na People's Initiative," Gatchalian added.

He said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "reminds me to ensure that our programs are not used for any other agenda other than helping people.

"Ang sa kanya, makatulong sa tao, period," Gatchalian said.

"Sa mga kababayan natin na gumagamit ng iba't ibang programa ng DSWD, gusto namin na malaman n'yo na bukas ang aming tanggapan sa inyong pangangailangan. Hindi kami humihingi ng karagdagang requirements tulad ng paglahok ng iba't ibang inisyatibo," he said.