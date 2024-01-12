BI nabs South Korean, Liberian fugitives

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration on Friday said its operatives have arrested a South Korean fugitive and a Liberian sexual predator-extortionist in separate operations in Mandaluyong and Taguig.

In a statement, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitives as South Korean national Choe Young Sam, 45, and Liberian national Abundo Nual Johnson, 35. Both were arrested in separate operations Tuesday.

According to Tansingco, the operations stemmed from information from the South Korean government regarding Choe's record, and local authorities' records regarding Johnson.

Choe is subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Wonnju branch of the of the Chuncheon district court in South Korea in 2023 for a case of aggravated punishment, economic crimes and embezzlement.

Korean authorities said Choe and his accomplices embezzled over ₩4.6 billion, or more than $3.4 million worth of medical reimbursements when he headed a financial team in South Korea's national health insurance program in 2004.

Johnson, on the other hand, faces complaints for allegedly locking a Filipino woman in his apartment and sexually assaulting her. Johnson also allegedly extorted over P100,000 from the victim.

Upon further investigation, BI found that Johnson is an overstaying and illegally staying foreigner, as his student visa already expired in July 2023.

Both Choe and Johnson are facing deportation. Choe will remain under the custody of the Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), while Johnson will be placed under the custody of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) while their cases are ongoing.