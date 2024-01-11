BFAR warns red tide still present in parts of Visayas, Mindanao

Toxic red tide is still present in some coastal areas in Visayas and Mindanao, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Thursday.

Residents were urged not to harvest, sell, buy or eat shellfish in Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur; and coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte.

The BFAR said the areas are still positive for paralytic shellfish poison or red tide.

BFAR said all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas are not safe for human consumption.

Fish, squid, shrimps, and crab in these areas are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking, BFAR added.