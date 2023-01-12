Sen. Grace Poe leads on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Committee on Public Services' inquiry on the air traffic control malfunction which paralyzed operations in the Philippine airports on New Year's Day, January 1. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Grace Poe on Thursday emphasized the need for the creation of a new government body solely tasked to investigate transport-related accidents following the New Year's day air traffic fiasco.

During the Senate public services panel hearing on the Jan. 1 aviation mess, Poe revived her push to set up the Philippine Transportation Safety Board (PTSB) to ensure impartial investigation into similar incidents in the future.

"Kasi ngayon ang nag-iimbestiga ay DOTr at CAAP rin pero sila ang involved mismo so it will be really important to ensure impartiality. Edi iniimbestigahan mo ang sarili mo paano yon," Poe lamented.

(Right now, the DOTr and CAAP are investigating, but they are involved in the incident, so it will be really important to ensure impartiality. You are investigating yourself, how does that go?)

Last year, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. vetoed the bill that would have formed the national transportation safety board.

The Palace explained that the creation of a new panel runs contrary to the administration’s push to “enhance the government’s institutional capacity through the optimal and efficient use of resources and strategic rationalization of the functions of government agencies.”

The Marcos administration is focusing on government rightsizing, which aims to attain bureaucratic efficiency.

A new version of the bill was filed under the 19th Congress.

"It is only pressing that we also tackle Senate Bill No. 1121... Last Congress, the 18th Congress, we were able to pass on third reading the consolidated measure which was subsequently approved by both Houses but unfortunately vetoed. Apparently, it was redundant, but how can it be redundant having an independent body which we don't have now?" Poe said.