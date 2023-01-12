Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Passengers affected by technical trouble on Jan. 1 are had to reschedule their flights. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — A "defective" circuit breaker worth P10,000 supposedly sparked the New Year's Day air traffic fiasco that affected some 65,000 passengers and around 300 flights, a lawmaker said Thursday.

According to House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Paul Daza, aviation authorities revealed during a congressional hearing that the glitch was not due to a failure of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

"The problem that caused the glitch, January 1st, at this point they're saying, it was a simple circuit breaker," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"In fact, medyo na-shock kami dun. When I asked, P10,000 'yung circuit breaker [which] caused hundreds of millions of losses and the human misery. That's unquantifiable," he continued.

During the House panel briefing, lawmakers were told that the manufacturer's warranty of the circuit breaker expired 2 years ago, Daza said. But transportation officials said it should last 20 years, he said.

"There was a voltage surge. The system shut down and then the UPS functioned, but the circuit breaker did not allow the power to go to the system," the lawmaker said.

"When they were investigating, they opened the circuit breaker and saw that the circuit breaker itself was, in their words, defective," he added.

The House panel also learned that Filipino air traffic controllers and technicians have opted to work abroad due to higher salaries.

CYBERATTACK?

In the interview, Daza said he doesn't discount the possibility of a possible cyberattack following a system outage in the US on Wednesday, which forced the temporary halt on all US domestic takeoffs.

The angle was already ruled out by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

"I don't want to answer or say there's negligence until we're able to get a lot more information," Daza said.

"But initially I will be bold to say that it was not an act of God or a force majeure. That it probably has something to do with maintenance protocol, maybe gaps in their procedures because a circuit breaker that's P10,000 should not be able to cause what happened last January 1st," he added.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista earlier said the air traffic management center, which controls inbound and outbound flights, "went down" due to a power outage that resulted in the loss of communication, radio, radar and internet.

The outage hit as many people began returning to the capital for work and school after the Christmas and New Year break.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse