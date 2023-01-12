Members of the Manila Police District stand in formation during an inspection inside their headquarters in Manila on July 22, 2022, as part of the preparations for Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address (SONA). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — About 88 percent of top-ranking police have tendered their courtesy resignations, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the DILG said 841 out of 954 Philippine National Police (PNP) senior officers, including colonels and generals, have submitted their resignations, in an effort to cleanse the force of personnel involved in the illegal drug trade.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said that as of Thursday, the PNP has received resignations from 714 colonels and 126 generals, including the Inspector General of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS).

He also said that the "continuous increase" in courtesy resignations was a "positive" indicator that police officials were supportive of the administration's efforts to cleanse the police ranks of drugs.

“Tunay ngang ito ay maituturing na ‘act of honor’,” Abalos said.

“Pinasasalamatan natin ang lahat na agad na rumesponde sa ating apila at sa pagtitiwala sa radikal na hakbang na ito. Dahil dito ay magkakaroon tayo ng pagkakataon na tanggalin ang mga ninja cops sa PNP," he added.

(This could truly be deemed as an act of honor. We thank everyone who responded swiftly to our appeal and trusted this radical step. Because of this, we have a chance to remove ninja cops from the PNP.)

Abalos said that he expected the remaining 113 senior officers to turn in their courtesy resignations before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and a 5-man advisory body convene to review and assess their profiles.

He also thanked groups and sectors outside the PNP that showed support for the move.

Abalos made the call for courtesy resignations during his first 2023 press conference last week, after a probe found that a "handful" of police officers were involved in the illegal drug trade.

PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. was the first to heed Abalos' call, followed by several other officials from Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas.

