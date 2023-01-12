President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks to members of the media during his state visit to China on Jan. 5, 2022. Office of the Press Secretary

It's the President's idea — official

MANILA (UPDATE)— President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will "introduce" the proposed Maharlika wealth fund to business and government leaders during the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

Marcos will present "broad strokes" of the proposed measure, said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta.

"The World Economic Forum is a great venue to do a sort of soft launch for our sovereign wealth fund given the prominence of the forum itself and global and business leaders who will be there," Sorreta told Palace reporters.

"They will hear it directly from the President, what the fundamentals that we have that lead us to decide that we should have a sovereign wealth fund," he added.

When asked how the President would discuss the measure given that it was still pending in Congress, the DFA official said Marcos would just "introduce it."

"The President has a very good grasp of what he wants to achieve," he said.

"In my past attendance to the WEF there have been launches, I remember Bill Gates launch some initiatives in a soft way. It's really to inform the world... It's the President's idea. I regret I did not think about it," added the official.

The Palace is working closely with the finance and trade departments "to come up with very precise targeted messages for the President," Sorreta said.

The Philippine delegation to Davos is still leaving the matter to Congress, especially the details of the measure, given their "fullest respect" for the legislative branch, he said.

"We are not handing out brochures yet, packets for – no, it’s not. It’s going to be the President himself, to bring to the world the idea that we will be having," he said.

Economic managers earlier said that the creation of the Maharlika Wealth Fund would allow the administration to achieve its “objectives for inclusive and sustainable economic growth”, help fund huge infrastructure projects, and boost countryside development.

Proponents have removed workers' pensions as a source of capital for the fund following concerns on risks and potential corruption from activists, opposition figures, and some business groups. A revised version of the bill also removed the president as head of the fund's board.



The House of Representatives has approved the proposed sovereign wealth fund on final reading, while the Senate has yet to come up with its version.