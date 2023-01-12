Hundreds of stranded passengers crowd the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City after hundreds of flights were cancelled, delayed or diverted on New Year's Day. “Technical issues” at the air navigation facilities of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) prompted the cancellation of local and international flights, according to the Department of Transportation. Gerard Carreon

MANILA — An office of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has ruled out the possibility of "cyberattack" as the cause of the New Year's day air traffic fiasco, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) told the Senate on Thursday.

During the Senate public services panel hearing on the incident, CAAP Director General Manuel Tamayo revealed the initial findings of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

"CICC conducted a parallel investigation on January 3. The result indicates that the incident is unlikely due to a cyberattack. However the damaged circuit breaker has been transferred to them for forensic investigation," Tamayo told the senators.

DICT's CICC is the lead government office which specializes on cybercrime prevention and monitoring.

The CAAP earlier said it takes "full responsibility" for the airspace meltdown that affected over 65,000 passengers during the first day of the year.

More than 360 flights in and out of Manila were cancelled, diverted or delayed.

The outage hit as many people began returning to the capital for work and school after the Christmas and New Year break.

