MANILA — Some Department of Health (DOH) officials are facing a complaint over a cancer treatment program that allegedly deprived patients of their regular medication.

Grave misconduct, malversation and graft complaints were filed against DOH Undersecretary Beverly Lorraine Ho, former director Anna Melissa Guerrero, directors Razel Nikka Hao and Anthony Cu as well as Drs. Kim Patrick Tejano and Jan Aura Laurelle Llevado before the Ombudsman's office.

Complainant DOH medical specialist Dr. Clarito Cairo Jr. alleged that the sub-allotment of CSPMAP or Cancer and Supportive-Palliative Medicines Access Program funds to selected access sites was highly disadvantageous to the government and a grave disservice to many enrolled patients.

Cairo noted in his complaint that the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center was insufficiently allocated with P16.5 million while the Philippine General Hospital, Rizal Medical Center and the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center had been excluded from the list of access sites last year.

“Thus, many of their CSPMAP-enrolled patients had to discontinue or abandon their treatment due to unavailability of the lifesaving medicines,” Cairo said.

The complaint also included the non-procurement of chemotherapy maintenance medication Imatinib used by patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia.

“The totality of the previously detailed circumstances shows that the six respondents herein had conspired to undermine the technical expertise and institutional memory of complainant which led to the mismanagement of P786 million budget for CSPMAP under the 2022 General Appropriations Act and worse, putting the lives of many cancer patients (especially those enrolled in CSPMAP since 2021) in jeopardy,” Cairo said.

The complainant also asked the Ombudsman to issue a preventive suspension order against the respondents.

In a statement, the doctors who are still with the DOH said that their plans and actions went through a body composed of experts and stakeholders.

"All the processes undertaken by the DOH, through the cancer program, were unanimously approved by the National Integrated Cancer Control Council–the highest and only designated policy-making, planning, and coordinating body consisting of key representatives and experts from different national government agencies, cancer specialists, and patient support groups," the doctors said.

The doctors also emphasized that the amounts sub-allotted to hospitals were based on the documented requests of the hospitals themselves.

They further stated that other DOH hospitals alleged to have been excluded from receiving funds were actually provided cancer medicines and cancer assistance funds which can be used for diagnostics, treatment, and other needed support of cancer patients.

"While we have yet to receive official copies of the complaint from the Office of the Ombudsman, we assure that we acted in the best interest of the thousands of cancer patients reliant on the DOH’s cancer program, and we are confident that our integrities remain intact," the doctors said.

