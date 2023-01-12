Centino reappointment as AFP chief 'legal' - solon

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino gives an update to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on Dec. 27, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — The sudden change of leadership in the Armed Forces of the Philippines may have raised some eyebrows but it is within the bounds of law, a lawmaker said Thursday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently reappointed Gen. Andres Centino as AFP chief of staff, replacing Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who only served for 5 months.

"Totally there is no defect. Everything is legal," Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez told ANC's "Headstart". "What the President has done is in accordance with the Constitution and Republic Act 11709."

RA 11709 allows Centino to serve a full 3-year term despite reaching the mandatory military retirement age of 56 next February.

The fixed 3-year term of high-ranking military officials is meant to terminate the revolving door policy in the organization, Rodriguez said.

"Before this law, the AFP chief and the other high officials will be terminated upon reaching the age of 56. That's why it has become a revolving policy. Now, no more," added the lawmaker.

The military earlier belied rumors of a destabilization plot against the Marcos administration following the sudden replacement of its chief of staff.

"We know that officers come and go and therefore, we have to follow the change of command always to make sure the organization is united and that we are able to perform our mandate," AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar told ANC Wednesday.

Former Defense chief Jose Faustino Jr. this week said he resigned after learning of the military leadership change "only from news and social media reports."

Bu the Palace denied he was kept out of the loop.

Following Faustino's exit, at least 7 senior defense officials also tendered their courtesy resignations.

Defense spokesperson Director Arsenio Andolong has explained the move was procedural and that operations in the agency remained normal.