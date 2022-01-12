The family of the 10-year-old girl found dead in a cave in Talisay City, Cebu pay their final respects before she is buried. Courtesy of Talisay City PIO

The suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old girl found inside a cave in Talisay City, Cebu has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

According to Talisay City Police Station chief Pol. Lt. Col. Randy Caballes, the 18-year old suspect is a distant relative of the victim and was positively identified by multiple witnesses in Minglanilla town where he was arrested.

He works as a construction worker and lives near the residence of the victim at Brgy. Maghaway in Talisay.

“Based on his account, he admitted to the allegation where he followed the child, choked her and pushed her to the water. When she lost consciousness, the suspect also said that he placed her inside the cave and shoved her feet covering the spot with rocks which we also saw at the crime scene,” said Caballes.

There is still no confirmed motive yet for the crime but police are investigating if the suspect is under the influence of illegal drugs.

The arrest was made moments before the child was buried. For Mayor Samsam Gullas, who offered P100,000 as bounty, justice has been served.

“I know this will not be bringing her back but I feel that it eased the pain of the family knowing that he was caught,” Gullas said.

The mother of the victim broke down in tears while holding the child’s favorite toys upon hearing the news.

“Daghan salamat kaayo sa tanan. (We really want to thank everyone),” she said.

“Nadakpan na gyod ang nangamong nimo, Inday (They are finally caught who did this to you, Inday),” she added while crying over the casket.

The suspect, who is temporarily detained at the custodial facility of the Talisay City Police, will be charged with murder.

— Report from Annie Perez

