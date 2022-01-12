MANILA - An expert on Islamic Studies warned on Wednesday that a new law that criminalized child marriages in the Philippines violates Muslim marriage customs.

Professor Julkipli Wadi of the University of the Philippines' Institute of Islamic Studies said that the "sweeping" measure, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed last week, also violated PD 1083. The decree, signed in 1977, recognized Filipino Muslim laws, including those on marriage.

Wadi said that the new law could've recognized or given exception to traditional Muslim laws, as not all culture is negative.

He explained that early marriage is permitted among Muslims to prevent pre-marital sex. If a teenage Muslim girl becomes pregnant, she would be protected because she's already married. This is unlike many non-Muslim teens who have become single mothers.

But Wadi said that he recognized the intention of the new law, especially since there are ways to abuse early marriages, for example, a wedding which would be held even without the girl's consent.

He said that the opinions of different groups and Muslim leaders should be consolidated, so that people would understand why they were opposing the law.

Republic Act 11596 outlines penalties and fines for persons who facilitate or arrange child marriages, those who perform or officiate the marriage, adult partners who cohabit with a child outside wedlock, and those who tamper with documents to misrepresent a child's age.

Violators could face fines of at least P40,000, and up to 12 years in prison.

- With a report by Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News.