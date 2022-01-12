Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi arrives at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros Manila on November 13, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) did not find any merit in a petition filed by the PDP-Laban Cusi wing for the deferment of ballot printing and reopening of period for filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for this year's national elections, the body announced in a press briefing Wednesday.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the commission en banc, voting unanimously, junked the petition, saying they did not find the plea "meritorious."

The Comelec has yet to release the detailed resolution explaining their vote.

Earlier, PDP-Laban Cusi wing secretary-general Melvin Matibag justified their petition, saying Comelec "cannot, and should not, proceed with printing of ballots for the 2022 elections while several cases affecting candidates and party-lists are still pending before it.”

Jimenez said Wednesday this would not be the first time ballot printing will commence despite the pendency of disqualification and other cases against certain aspirants.

Meanwhile, Jimenez also said the petition filed by the National Coalition for Life and Democracy (NCLD) for the postponement of the polls until 2025 has been denied, with voting on the issue also done in Wednesday’s en banc session.

The country will hold its national and local elections on May 9, 2022.

