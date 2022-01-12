Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents inspect P3.4 billion worth of shabu seized from four Chinese suspects who were killed during a drug bust in Zambales in Sept. 2021. Photo courtesy of Police Regional Office 3

MANILA — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday revealed its 10 biggest anti-narcotics operations in 2021, half of which involved Chinese nationals.

Based on PDEA's data, five of these operations involved 13 Chinese suspects, of whom 9 were killed during police operations.

The agency's top drug busts where Chinese nationals were involved yielded at least P5.8 billion worth of illegal narcotics.

PDEA, based on its data, seized around P9 billion worth of illegal drugs from its top 10 operations last year.

Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Año last December said the Philippine government has recovered more than P74 billion worth of illegal drugs and arrested more than 319,000 drug suspects in the administration's drug war from July 1, 2016 until November 30, 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.

More than 6,200 drug suspects have died in anti-narcotics sting operations since Duterte took office in June 2016 until November 2021, government data showed.

— With a report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO