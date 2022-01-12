Ateneo postpones return to in-person classes

MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) said on Wednesday its plan to conduct limited in-person classes has been "postponed indefinitely" due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Ateneo earlier planned to gradually resume in-person classes in its undergraduate (Loyola Schools) and postgraduate (Professional Schools) programs starting January 2022.

But the recent increase in coronavirus infections prompted the school to put off its plan "to ensure the safety of the entire University community."

"This [postponement] covers the planned limited in-person classes for the higher education units (Loyola Schools and Professional Schools), as well as the return to on-site work," university president Roberto Yap said in a memorandum.

"Until further notice, classes will continue to be fully online and staff will be on remote work mode, except for those who regularly report onsite," Yap said.

Yap also said the start of the second semester for Academic Year 2021-2022 in the Loyola Schools has been moved to Jan. 31.

But limited in-person classes in the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health as well as the administration of the Bar Exams at the Ateneo Law School Rockwell Campus "will proceed, with strict adherence to health and safety protocols," Yap said.

"The Professional Schools and the Loyola Schools will issue more details on these developments," he said, adding that preparations for in-person classes would continue.

On Tuesday, the Commission on Higher Education said HEIs under Alert Level 3 can start holding in-person classes on Jan. 31.

Under government guidelines, HEIs under the third strictest alert level are allowed to hold face-to-face instruction at 30-percent capacity.

