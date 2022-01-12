JB Bernos, Representative of the lone district of Abra. Photo from the lawmaker's Facebook page

MANILA -- Abra Representative JB Bernos has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

In a statement, the lawmaker said, “I would like to inform the public that I have, once again, tested positive for COVID-19."

"I have been fully vaccinated with a booster shot and exhibited mild symptoms of the disease," he added.

Bernos first tested for the disease in March 2021.

Bernos said he is currently on self quarantine, noting that the rest of his family did not get infected with the coronavirus.

The lawmaker asked the public for prayers for himself and all others affected by COVID-19.

“Please include me in your prayers and for all people affected by this dreaded disease. Let us continue to observe health protocols and get vaccinated when available.“

Before Bernas, House lawmakers Mikey Arroyo, Stella Quimbo, Alfred Vargas and Bienvenido Abante have also confirmed testing positive for the coronavirus.

