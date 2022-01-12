A volunteer checks documents of residents entering Layug Street in Pasay City, which is placed under granular lockdown due to rising COVID-19 infection, Jan. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Ninety-seven areas in Metro Manila are under granular lockdown as authorities sought to curb an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the interior department said on Wednesday.

These areas are home to some 102 families or around 463 individuals, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

Nationwide, 107 areas are under granular lockdown, affecting about 679 individuals, he said.

“Matagal na po nating na-implement itong alert level system. Kaya sanay na po ang ating kapulisan, kasama ang ating mga barangay tanod at local government officials, sa pagbabantay sa granular lockdown,” Malaya said in a televised public briefing.

(We have long been implementing this alert level system. So our policemen, together with our barangay tanods and local government officials, are already used to monitoring granular lockdown areas.)

Malaya mentioned 748 policemen are guarding hotels where some 18,562 international travelers are currently quarantined. Police have set up help desks in these establishments, which they guard 24/7, he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte this month ordered the deployment of police officers to quarantine hotels, after at least 2 travelers skipped their mandatory isolation.



The Philippines' total COVID-19 cases breached the 3-million mark on Tuesday as it reported 28,007 more infections, the third highest-daily tally so far, data from the health department showed.

The government has tightened restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces to arrest the spike in infections.