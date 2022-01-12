CEBU CITY - Twenty-four health workers from various hospitals and facilities in Cebu City tested positive for COVID-19.

The city's Emergency Operations Center said on Wednesday that

23 of them contracted the virus in their workplace. Two of the infected frontliners also had a travel history to Manila.

The city has not yet recommended shortening the quarantine period for health workers infected as hospital bed utilization is still low. Based on data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas, Cebu City's bed capacity rate is at 30.8 percent, or only 210 out of over 600 beds only have been occupied.

“We can weather this as long as we unite in implementing the protocols,” said EOC head Joel Garganera.

Cebu City logged 169 new infections and a 26 percent positivity rate on Tuesday, the locality's highest since August 2021, when a surge caused by the Delta variant hit the area.

Garganera also said that most of those who tested positive are in home isolation and are asymptomatic.

As of Jan. 11, the city has registered a total of 41,968 COVID-19 cases, of which 778 are still active. More than 1,500 have died in the area due to the virus, while 39,663 have recovered from it.

— Report from Annie Perez

