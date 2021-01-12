Vico Sotto vows no politics in Pasig COVID-19 vaccine drive

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto delivers a speech during his first day in office at the Pasig city hall on July 1, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday vowed there will be no politics in his city's anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive, saying the city will abide by the health department's prioritization list and guidelines.

"Wag na wag na magkaroon ng kulay politika ang vaccination program. Very, very strictly we will abide by the guidelines of Department of Health kung sino po ang dapat ang unang makatanggap, ang pangalawa, pangatlo, and so on," he said.

(I hope the vaccination program won't be infused with politics. Very very strictly we will abide by the guidelines of DOH on who should receive the vaccine first.)

"Wala pong kulay ng politika ito at sana di magkaroon ng kulay politika kahit saan. Nakikita ko naman po sa ating kapwa-Mayor na talaga naman lahat magko-cooperate sa ating nasyonal na pamahalaan at ipapatupad lang natin kung ano ang dapat ipatupad patungkol sa vaccination program natin."

(I hope this won't get embroiled in politics anywhere. I can see my fellow mayors will cooperate with our national government and just implement what needs to be enforced in our vaccination program.)

Sotto earlier said the city has secured some 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which aims to augment national government's supply.

The city is training some 250 vaccinators, of which 150 were from the local government and 100 were from private hospitals in the city, he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Hinihikayat ko po ang bawat mamayan, bawat Pasigueño, bawat Pilipino na magtiwala po tayo sa mga medical experts. Magtiwala po tayo sa mga dalubhasa na pinagaaralan ang tungkol sa bakuna dahil kung wala pong bakuna eh di napakarami pa ring may polio, may tigdas," he said.

(I urge everyone, every Pasigueño, every Filipino to trust medical experts. Let's trust those who research vaccines because if not for these inoculations, many will still contract polio and measles.)

"Nabawasan po ang bilang ng may polio, may tigdas at iba pang sakit dahil sa bakuna kaya alam natin na epektibo ang bakuna basta may FDA approval ito ay makakasiguro tayong ligtas at mabisa ang mga bakunang ito."

(The number of those who get infected has gone down due to vaccines so we know these are safe and effective as long as it has FDA approval.)