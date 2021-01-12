Total COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now at 13,056 with 34 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,056 on Tuesday as 34 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 27 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,633, as 8,488 of those infected have recovered, while 935 have died.

Today, the DFA reports a spike in the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 34 new cases and 27 new recoveries in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe. Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 fatality was reported. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/BAM6Gbi7mF — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 12, 2021

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 796 in the Asia Pacific, 347 in Europe, 2,423 in the Middle East and Africa, and 67 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 491,258 people. The tally includes 9,554 deaths, 458,172 recoveries, and 23,532 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that almost 90.9 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest number of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 1.94 million people have died while more than 50.3 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

