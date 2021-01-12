PH logs 1,524 new COVID-19 cases; 139 deaths highest since October

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,524 additional COVID-19 cases or a total of 491,258 infections in the Philippines, with 139 deaths- the highest since October.

The total number of infections does not include data from 6 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases are Davao City with 137, Quezon City with 109, Rizal with 92, Davao del Norte with 53, and Cebu City with 51.

According to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, Davao City and Quezon City posted the highest increase in cases for the 2nd straight day.

The additional deaths, meanwhile, raised the total coronavirus fatalities in the country to 9,554. It was the highest single-day figure announced by the DOH since October 8, when 144 deaths were logged, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The DOH said in a note that while 2 duplicate cases— 1 tagged as death— were removed from the official tally, there were also 78 recovered cases that turned out to be deaths.

With 44 additional recovered patients, there are now a total of 458,172 recoveries.

Of the 23,532 active cases, 85.1% have mild symptoms, 5.5% are asymptomatic, 5.7% are in critical condition, 3.2% have severe symptoms, and 0.54% have moderate symptoms.

The OCTA Group reported on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila is on an upward trend.

“This has to be interpreted cautiously dahil alam natin during the holiday period bumaba ang laboratory output (because our laboratory output went down during the holidays) by as much as 30%,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a Palace briefing.

She said laboratories are still starting to normalize their operations after some of them went on holiday break. She said they are still observing if there will be an increase in cases due to the higher mobility of people during the holidays.

The Philippines has yet to start COVID-19 vaccinations but supplies are expected to arrive in the coming months.

There are currently 38.6 million people with COVID-19 worldwide. Since the start of the pandemic, 90.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, more than 1.9 million have died and more than 50.3 million have recovered.