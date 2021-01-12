Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may arrive earlier than Sinovac: Galvez

MANILA - COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer may arrive earlier than those from Sinovac, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez said Tuesday.

The Philippines will be meeting with representatives from the COVAX facility, a global partnership that aims to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccines among countries, for its application for the early rollout of the drug.

"Baka mauna ang Pfizer because the COVAX facility will be deploying the early rollout of Pfizer, so iintayin din namin ‘yun sa February," Galvez told ANC's Headstart.

"Natutuwa po kami kasi 20 million people will be benefitting from these free vaccines," he said.

(Pfizer may come earlier because the COVAX facility will be deploying the early rollout of Pfizer, so we will wait for that in February as well. We are glad because 20 million people will be benefitting from these free vaccines.)

Some 50,000 doses of the vaccine from China's Sinovac is also expected to arrive next month, and Galvez said targeted to be given to healthcare workers in Metro Manila.

More details to follow.