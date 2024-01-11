President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Joko Widodo troop the line during a welcome ceremony on Wednesday at Malacañang Palace in Manila. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

MANILA — Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s three-day official visit to the Philippines was “fruitful, productive and successful”, Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia Gina Jamoralin said Thursday.



Widodo was in the Philippines from January 9 to 11. He departed from the Villamor Airbase on Thursday afternoon.



“I think that it was very fruitful, productive and successful because of the many things that they have discussed. President Widodo and President Marcos discussed a lot of issues which are both important for our countries,” Jamoralin said.

“He was very thankful. He said ‘thank you very much’ and he really enjoyed his trip. He was very happy,” she said.

The matters discussed during the meeting between Widodo and President Marcos Jr include cooperation on energy and border patrol, and enhancement of trade relations.

“As you know nagpirmahan ng MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] on cooperation on energy. So itong energy, maraming projects iyan. Mayroong renewable and also important for energy security,” Jamoralin said.

“You know that Indonesia supplies almost 80 percent of our coal so importante na we have stable supply ng coal for our energy needs,” she added.

Widodo on Thursday morning also attended a business forum and discussed possible joint ventures between Indonesian and Philippine companies.

“May mga Indonesian companies din kasi working here, operating here and also there are also Philippine companies operating in Indonesia,” Jamoralin said.

“So two-way ang trade natin, two-way ang investment,” she said.

In the case of the Filipina drug convict Mary Jane Veloso, Jamoralin said the Philippine government continues to lobby that she be given clemency by the Indonesian government.

She also confirmed that the matter was discussed during the meeting of the two presidents.

“It is a continuing process no. It is always on our checklist and in the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta and the Department of Foreign Affairs are working on it,” she said

“Because of our good relations, I think there is [a chance] but of course, I cannot predict anything. I hope, let us hope that there will be a positive outcome,” she added.



This is the third time President Widodo visited the Philippines and the first under the term of President Marcos Jr.



