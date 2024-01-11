Part of stage for pre-Sinulog activity collapses; dancer injured

Watch more News on iWantTFC

An LED wall being set up at the stage for a pre-Sinulog festival activity collapsed inside the Cebu City Sports Center on Thursday afternoon.



Netizen Lalangbasak captured on video the aftermath of the incident that injured a dancer.

“It went so fast,” she said.



Their contingent, Tribu Baniladnon, was practicing their dance performance for Saturday's Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan when the accident happened.

The injured dancer sustained wounds on his head and was rushed to the nearest medical facility. He is recuperating and is out of danger.



The Sinulog Foundation and other organizers have yet to release a statement on the incident.



The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Dakbayan is one of the pre-activities of the bigger Sinulog festival on January 21. It is a showdown of contingents from different barangays in Cebu City.

— Report from Annie Perez