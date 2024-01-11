Marcos Jr to visit Germany in March

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivers his inaugural address at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is planning to visit Berlin, Germany in March 2024.

During his meeting with Germany’s Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Malacanang Thursday, the President said that his office has been in contact with the German Embassy in Manila over the past few months to arrange a visit to the Germany.

“Your Embassy… we’ve been driving them a little crazy. We keep moving things, because things have been coming up. But I think we’ve come down on to the March 12th date, and so I can commit to that now,” Marcos Jr. told Baerbock.

Meanwhile, he welcomed Germany’s top diplomat, who is currently in Manila for a visit.

Baerbock told the Philippine leader that she hopes to return to Manila soon.

“I’m sure that after the visit to Berlin, things will develop, we will be requiring your presence more and more,” said Marcos Jr.