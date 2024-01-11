LGUs told to gear up as gov't kicks off Marcos' flagship housing program

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inspects a housing project under the Pambansang Pabahay sa Pilipino program in San Fernando, Pampanga on July 3, 2023. Joey O. Razon, PNA/file

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered local government units (LGUs) to identify informal settler families in their areas eyed as beneficiaries of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. 's flagship housing program.

The Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, launched in September 2022, "aims to build one million housing units annually until 2028 to address the country's 6.5 million housing backlog."

In their first Metro Manila Council (MMC) meeting this year, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and other government agencies are already identifying lands to be used as "staging areas" to prevent the displacement of families during the "transition period."

The staging areas, which could be government or private properties and idle lands, will serve as temporary residential spaces for chosen informal settler families during the construction of the housing units.

“Kapalit ng konting discomfort sa isa or dalawang taon ay isang bahay na talagang matatawag niyong inyo at meron ding titulo,” Abalos said.

In Metro Manila alone, 170,000 housing units spanning across 55 projects are projected to be constructed, Abalos said.

“Ang isang panaginip ng bawat Pilipino ay isang bahay. Now, we have the President’s flagship housing program. Hindi ba’t maganda na dito sa kalakhang Maynila, may pabahay din tayo?” he said.

In April 2023, the President said his administration is currently building 1.2 million housing units.