Iqbal: MILF commitment to peace is unwavering

Acting Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Secretary Isidro Purisima attends the ceremonial distribution of Certificates of Live Birth to Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants at Camp Bilal in Munai, Lanao del Norte on April 27, 2023. OPAPRU handout/file

Representatives from the government sector, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and multisectoral stakeholders pledged their commitment to the Bangsamoro peace process on Thursday.

Participants in the Recommitment Ceremony Towards a Vibrant Bangsamoro Peace Constituency vowed to ensure that the peace process will achieve its call for peaceful and progressive Bangsamoro communities.

Mohagher Iqbal, Minister of Basic, Higher and Technical Education and chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front Implementing panel, said the MILF commitment to peace is unwavering.

“These agreements aren’t mere documents but beacons of hope symbolizing our collective desires for lasting peace, justice and the recognition of the Bangsamoro rights,” he said.

He also recognized the positive impact of the peace process.

Signed in March 2014 by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Philippine government, the almost a decade-long Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) aims to end conflicts in Bangsamoro communities.

“Implementing this peace agreement is crucial in creating an autonomous Bangsamoro region and bastion of growth, inclusivity and harmony,” he added.

The recommitment was joined by parties to the Bangsamoro Peace Process such as Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez.

Galvez said the Bangsamoro peace process is a long challenging one.

“But in the face of difficulties we have come our way over the years we have shown remarkable resilience and a steadfast determination to push forward and build on the gains of peace,” he said.

One of the milestones the peace process has achieved is the establishment of the Bangsamoro Administrative Region on Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“The interim government is more inclusive with the participation of the MNLF leaders and indigenous peoples,” he added.

He added it is inching closer to fully normalizing the lives of the Bangsamoro people through the program implemented by the current administration.

The decommissioning process is ongoing, with 400 members of the MNLF and MILF now part of the police force.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines also committed to pursue the success of the Bangsamoro peace process.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the AFP is working hard to achieve lasting peace in Bangsamoro communities.

“Very thankful kami walang nangyayaring skirmishes or even encounters between the members of the MILF and the Armed Forces of the Philippines. May mga mangilan ngilan na nangyayari pero these not are related to the former conflict that were experiencing these are more local tulad ng mga rido so we are able to address this naman on the ground,” Brawner said.

Various sectors also pledged commitment in ensuring that the peace process framework will be achieved.