Give LGUs their fair share from national taxes: Mandanas

MANILA - Batangas Governor Hermilando “Dodo” Mandanas called on the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling granting local government units their “just share” of national taxes.

In a forum on Thursday morning, Mandanas noted that the Mandanas ruling that allotting 40 percent of national tax to LGUs, is yet to be fully implemented.

The governor and chairman of League of Provinces of the Philippines Calabarzon also asked why the budget of LGUs has to go through Congress.

“Simula pa noong 1992. Ang problema natin pagpapaganap. Sabi na ng Supreme Court huwag niyong isasama sa appropriation. Simula pa 2004 sinasabi ko na huwag isasama. Hindi dapat pick-upin sa Congress dahil automatic release ‘yan. Ayun isinasubmit pa rin sa executive at inilalagay pa rin as approved. Eh paano kung madelay ang sa inyo? Ibig sahibin hindi kayo magpapalabas ng pera eh para sa amin ‘yan?” Mandanas said.

Mandanas added that LGUs should be given more power over budget concerns for efficient implementation programs on health, social welfare, and agriculture.

“Maraming bagay na LGU ang mas malapit sa tao. Ang libreng pagamit dapat iutos ng batas gawin na ng local. Pag national health issue gaya ng COVID, pwede national. Nakikita ko ang national government hindi ibinibigay ang lahat na dapat makuha ng local government,” Mandanas said.

“Hirap na hirap na makapaglingkod kami ng sapat. Mapaabot sa mga nagugutom, sa mga nagtatrabaho, ‘pag nagkakaroon ng sakuna kaagad nabibigay. Ang layo-layo ng national government. Bago makaabot ‘yan sa local, ang tagal,” he added.

Mandanas also debunked claims that some LGUs with fewer population are not capable of spending millions for their local programs.

With enough budget at their disposal, LGUs will be able to provide free government services, he said.

“Dapat ipaganap nang sa ganoon lahat tayo ay umunlad. Lahat ay makinabang hindi ‘yong iilan lamang. Para dumami ang trabaho. Para libre ang pagamot. Para makapag-aral ang lahat,” Mandanas said.