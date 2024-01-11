German foreign minister visits TESDA headquarters

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the headquarters of the Technical Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) on Thursday.

TESDA signed various memoranda of agreement to bolster the agency’s cooperation with Germany in technical vocational education and training programs.

TESDA chief Suharto Mangudadatu welcomed Baerbock as the agency signed agreements with Festo Inc. and Siemens Inc. for cooperative activities, skills competition and development of technical education and skills.

An MOU with the German Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry was also inked as it aimed to strengthen cooperation in vocational education and enterprise-based training programs.

The Philippines and Germany also signed a joint declaration of intent in the area of skills development, recruitment, deployment and employment of skilled workers.