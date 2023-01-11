MANILA — Some areas in Visayas and Mindanao suspended classes on Wednesday, Jan. 11, due to bad weather caused by a low-pressure area (LPA).

ALL LEVELS

Argao, Cebu

Camotes Islands, Cebu

Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental

Aloran, Misamis Occidental

Jimenez, Misamis Occidental

Clarin, Misamis Occidental

Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental

Tudela, Misamis Occidental

Panaon, Misamis Occidental

Plaridel, Misamis Occidental

PRE-SCHOOL TO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA spotted the LPA about 575 kilometers east of Surigao City.

It was forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

The LPA would also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains to the Bangsamoro region, Northern Mindanao, Bicol, and the rest of Caraga and Visayas.

The state weather bureau has been issuing orange rainfall warnings in Cebu as early as Wednesday dawn.

— With reports from Annie Perez and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

