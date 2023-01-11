MANILA — Some areas in Visayas and Mindanao suspended classes on Wednesday, Jan. 11, due to bad weather caused by a low-pressure area (LPA).
ALL LEVELS
- Argao, Cebu
- Camotes Islands, Cebu
- Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental
- Aloran, Misamis Occidental
- Jimenez, Misamis Occidental
- Clarin, Misamis Occidental
- Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental
- Tudela, Misamis Occidental
- Panaon, Misamis Occidental
- Plaridel, Misamis Occidental
PRE-SCHOOL TO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
- Lopez Jaena, Misamis Occidental
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA spotted the LPA about 575 kilometers east of Surigao City.
It was forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern and Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.
The LPA would also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains to the Bangsamoro region, Northern Mindanao, Bicol, and the rest of Caraga and Visayas.
The state weather bureau has been issuing orange rainfall warnings in Cebu as early as Wednesday dawn.
— With reports from Annie Perez and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
RELATED VIDEO: