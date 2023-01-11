Sales representatives of telecommunications company assist clients in registering their prepaid SIM at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on December 27, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Wednesday maintained that selfie verification remains an important part of the SIM registration amid privacy concerns raised by a group.

The Junk SIM Registration Network said the use of selfie verification, among others, poses a risk to the data privacy of citizens.

But DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo described this as an "additional verification mechanism" and to prevent SIMs from being used for fraud.

"Itong selfie verification system, it’s a way for the public to be ensured that their identities are protected," said Lamentillo during a televised briefing.

"Ang ginagawa kasi doon sa selfie verification system, kailangan tugma iyong mukha ng nasa ID at iyong nagri-register dahil ayaw nating gamitin iyong spoofing, which is also a crime under the SIM Registration Law," she added.

The DICT official noted that this will also prevent the pre-registration of SIMS, which can potentially be sold to other users.

It will also deter spoofing, or the act when a user identify themselves as another person when they send a message.

"And ayaw naman po namin na madamay kayo kung kunwari ay gamitin nila ang inyong identity kasi marami nga pong namimeke," she said.

Lamentillo noted that over 16.5 million users have already registered their SIMs as of Jan. 9, while they are also expecting telecommunication firms, the interior and education departments, to set up registration sits in remote areas.

Using personal information from registrants, buying registered SIMs and other offenses related to the measure are punishable by law with jail time or fines, Lamentillo had earlier said.

Giving personal information to fraudsters can lead to identity theft, loss of funds and other crimes.

Telcos have also earlier warned consumers of scammers posing as online SIM registration assistance platforms.

The law mandates the registration of all SIMs within 180 days starting Dec. 27. Unregistered SIMs may risk being deactivated by telco firms.

