MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has started the printing of machine-readable official ballots and other accountable forms at the National Printing Office for the February 25 automated special elections for the 7th legislative district of Cavite.

There are more than 355,000 registered voters in the 7th legislative district covering 116 barangays in the municipalities of Amadeo, Indang, Tanza and the city of Trece Martires. There will be 75 voting centers, and 426 clustered precincts covering 2,106 precincts.

A total of 852 vote counting machines will be deployed, composed of 1 VCM and 1 contingency machine for every clustered precinct. Four candidates will vie for the seat vacated by now Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Comelec chairman George Erwin Garcia said he himself is voting in the special elections as he is a resident of Cavite’s 7th district.

"Sa darating po na February 25 sa special election po ng Cavite, ang inyong lingkod po ay boboto sapagkat ako po ay botante ng ikapitong distrito ng Cavite. So asahan niyo po na nandoon ako sa Indang, Cavite upang bumoto at mamili ng aming representante,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, the printing of ballots for the October Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections is set on January 23, with printing expected to be finished in about a month.

Garcia said the Comelec wants to ensure early preparation for the polls, including the delivery of supplies and election paraphernalia. The poll agency, he added, will be ready for the polls should the Supreme Court decide to conduct it at an earlier date.

"Eksakto pa rin sa preparation namin,” Garcia said. “Anuman ang mangyari, whether ito ay October 30, the Comelec is very and fully prepared for the election."

