MANILA — About 70 percent of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) senior officials have filed their courtesy resignations in an effort to rid the force of personnel involved in the illegal drug trade.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told reporters on Wednesday that they were expecting more resignations this week, mostly coming from officers assigned in regional and provincial offices.

Fajardo, however, did not give further details on the ranks of the officers who submitted resignations.

She earlier said that the PNP was expecting 956 courtesy resignations from senior officials, ranking from colonel to general, assigned all over the country.

PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said that he was looking at Jan. 31 as a target deadline for the courtesy resignations, noting that less than 10 officials were suspected to have links to drug syndicates.

Fajardo declined to comment or elaborate on Azurin's pronouncements.

“Kung sakali pagkatapos ng Jan. 31 na target ay hindi pa rin pa sila nag-submit ng courtesy resignation, then may mga actions naman sila but I am not at liberty to reveal yung mga actions na iyon,” she said.

(If courtesy resignations aren't filed after Jan. 31, actions will be taken against officers, but I am not at liberty to reveal what those actions would be.)

Fajardo also said the PNP respects the criticism made by the group Victims Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), which said that the move was causing "demoralization" among senior police officials.

But she noted that many of these officials support the move after filing courtesy resignations themselves.

“This will do good sa PNP organization dahil once matapos iyong proseso ay naniniwala tayo mas marami pong mga senior officers ang ma-clear sa mga innuendos at insinuations at taas-noo na nakaharap na ako ay dumaan sa proseso at na-clear. Ibig sabihin ako ay may moral authority at ascendancy, hindi lamang sa mamamayang Pilipino, lalong lalo dito sa mas mababang rank sa atin,” Fajardo said.

(This will do the PNP organization good because many senior officers will take pride in being cleared of insinuations once the process is finished. This means they would have a sense of moral authority and ascendancy not just over the Filipino people, but also their junior police officers.)

The submission of courtesy resignations was a response to a call from Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., who said that it would help "cleanse" the police ranks.

