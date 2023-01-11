This handout photo courtesy of Angelica Villarta taken on Dec. 27, 2022 and received on Dec. 28 shows residents surveying damage caused by heavy rain and floods in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental. Angelica Villarta, handout/AFP/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday vowed resettlement and aid for residents in his visit to flood-hit areas in Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

In Misamis Occidental, Marcos failed to visit Oroquieta City due to strong rains, and instead inspected Tudela town and distributed some P16 million worth of aid, Malacañang said.

Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said the plane carrying Marcos "made 3 landing attempts before touching down at the Ozamiz City airport" and was able to hold a briefing with Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal "at the airport."

"Matagal ko na sanang gustong makapunta rito ngunit talaga ‘yung weather ayaw kaming paliparin. So ngayon nagbakasakali na lang kami at tatlong beses kaming umikot hanggang nakapasok kami," said Marcos.

(I have wanted to go here for a long time, but the weather did not allow us. We just took a chance and flew around thrice until we could land)

He said he ordered the National Housing Authority to find resettlement areas for residents whose houses were destroyed. Authorities will also build flood-control structures like dikes, he said.

“Nag-coordinate na kami sa National Housing Authority. ‘Yung mga bahay na totally destroyed, hahanapan natin ng resettlement area para magkaroon ng tirahan,” Marcos said during the distribution of government assistance at a sports complex in Tudela.

Heavy downpour during the Christmas weekend triggered floods and landslides which left 52 people dead and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. Misamis Occidental, Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental, and 7 other towns were placed in a state of calamity, the disaster office said on Wednesday.

MISAMIS ORIENTAL

During his situation briefing in Gingoog City, Marcos promised to sign the Bangka program to provide livelihood to fisherfolk and ordered the faster distribution of relief aid to affected families.



He also ordered several mayors to "formalize" their requests for aid so he could approve them. He said his office would release P3 million "immediately" for the repair of school buildings damaged by floods.

A low pressure area (LPA) and shear line continue to bring heavy rains over already sodden parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, state weather agency PAGASA said.

Since Jan. 3, back-to-back LPAs have killed 10 people as floodwaters swept through houses, the civil defense office said.

