Marcos Jr. vows to speed up distribution of farm land to beneficiaries

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday pledged to speed up efforts to distribute land ownership titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries.

Marcos made the statement during a Cabinet meeting in Malacañang, where he also instructed the Department of Agrarian Reform to expedite the distribution of certificates of land ownership awards (CLOAs) to farmers.

He also vowed to proved support to help agrarian reform beneficiaries improve their living conditions, according to a Palace press statement.

DAR earlier said it hopes to complete the the subdivision of around 34,500 collective CLOAs covering 345,089 hectares of land and issuing 134,000 individual titles to beneficiaries.

It also hopes for the approval of the Senate version of f House Bill (HB) 6336 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which will condone unpaid amortizations and interests on distributed land.

“For 2023, DAR will deliver as expected and we will continue to bring government closer to the people,” DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO