MANILA — Former President and Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo respects the Supreme Court decision declaring unconstitutional and void the 2005 agreement for Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking (JMSU) among firms from the Philippines, China, and Vietnam in the South China Sea.

The joint exploration deal was approved under the Arroyo administration.

Sought for comment, the former chief executive issued a one-sentence statement.

“I respect the Supreme Court’s decision,” Arroyo said.

The Court ruled that the JSMU is unconstitutional for allowing wholly-owned foreign corporations to participate in the exploration of the country's natural resources without observing the safeguards provided in Section 2, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution.

The constitutionality of the JMSU, which was signed on March 14, 2005, was assailed on the ground that it violated Section 2, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution which mandates that the exploration, development, and utilization (EDU) of natural resources shall be under the full control and supervision of the State.

The Court, noting that the term “exploration” pertains to a search or discovery of something in both its ordinary or technical sense, ruled that the JMSU involves the exploration of the country’s natural resources, particularly petroleum.

