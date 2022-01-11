MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday accepted 168,000 Janssen COVID-19 jabs donated by the American government, as the country aims to ramp up its vaccinations amid the threat of the omicron variant.

The shots, developed by Johnson & Johnson, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 around 4 p.m. These were coursed through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.

Authorities said the newly-delivered shots would be used in the government's inoculation rollout amid the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed that this raises the total vaccine deliveries to 213.6 million, more than half of which have already been distributed nationwide.

National Task Force against COVID-19 medical consultant Dr. Ma. Paz Corrales meanwhile urged Filipinos to get their jabs.

"Wala na hong rason para hindi tayo magpabakuna dahil nandito na po lahat. Janssen is given sa malalayong lugar, one dose lang po ito," Corrales explained.

It is also important, she said, that people continue to follow health protocols even if they are vaccinated from COVID-19.

The government failed to fully inoculate at least 54 million of the population last year, its low-end target.

As of Monday, the country has fully immunized more than 52.8 million individuals, while 57.8 million have received their first COVID-19 shot.

Nearly 3.6 million people, on the other hand, got their boosters.

The Philippines is facing a fresh wave of new COVID-19 cases most likely driven by the omicron variant. On Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed over 28,000 new infections -- the third highest since the pandemic began.

-- With a report from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News

