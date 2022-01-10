MANILA—More than 20 Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) consular offices nationwide — including the main office in Parañaque City — will suspend operations until January 20 due to COVID-19.

The DFA, in a statement, said its Office of Consular Affairs and other consular offices and temporary offsite passport services sites will temporarily suspend operations because of "the steep rise in COVID-19 cases among its personnel."

"There will be skeleton teams at all sites while the rest of the workforce will work remotely during the temporary suspension of operations. Moreover, no passport or apostille applications will be processed or released during this period," the DFA said.

The following offices will be closed until January 20 unless otherwise specified:

CO La Union (January 10 to 14)

CO NCR East

CO NCR North

TOPS Robinsons Novaliches

Meanwhile, the following offices will suspend operations from January 12 to 20:

DFA Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana Business Park, Parañaque City

CO NCR Central

CO NCR Northeast

CO NCR South

CO NCR West

CO Antipolo

CO Angeles

CO Baguio

CO Dasmariñas

CO Iloilo

CO Lucena

CO Malolos

CO San Pablo

TOPS Newport Mall

TOPS Robinsons Las Pinas

TOPS Robinsons San Pedro Laguna

TOPS SM Manila

TOPS SM Mall of Asia

TOPS SM North Edsa

Operations shall resume on January 21.

The DFA said those with affected passport appointments have already been notified through email, while those whose schedule are at DFA Aseana are advised to refer to the new schedule posted in their website.

https://dfa.gov.ph/dfa-news/statements-and-advisoriesupdate/30031-public-advisory-temporary-closure-of-several-consular-offices

#ConsularAdvisory: Consular Offices & TOPS will temporarily suspend operations from 12 to 20 January. Skeleton teams will process emergency cases only while the rest will work remotely for back-end operations. Please refer to these infographics for more information. pic.twitter.com/p9TP6c3haY — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) January 10, 2022

The Philippines on Monday logged 33,169 new COVID-19 cases, the 3rd straight day it reported a record-high daily tally, data from the health department showed.

The health agency announced 26,458 and 28,707 new infections on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. — With a report from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News