MANILA—More than 20 Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) consular offices nationwide — including the main office in Parañaque City — will suspend operations until January 20 due to COVID-19.
The DFA, in a statement, said its Office of Consular Affairs and other consular offices and temporary offsite passport services sites will temporarily suspend operations because of "the steep rise in COVID-19 cases among its personnel."
"There will be skeleton teams at all sites while the rest of the workforce will work remotely during the temporary suspension of operations. Moreover, no passport or apostille applications will be processed or released during this period," the DFA said.
The following offices will be closed until January 20 unless otherwise specified:
- CO La Union (January 10 to 14)
- CO NCR East
- CO NCR North
- TOPS Robinsons Novaliches
Meanwhile, the following offices will suspend operations from January 12 to 20:
- DFA Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana Business Park, Parañaque City
- CO NCR Central
- CO NCR Northeast
- CO NCR South
- CO NCR West
- CO Antipolo
- CO Angeles
- CO Baguio
- CO Dasmariñas
- CO Iloilo
- CO Lucena
- CO Malolos
- CO San Pablo
- TOPS Newport Mall
- TOPS Robinsons Las Pinas
- TOPS Robinsons San Pedro Laguna
- TOPS SM Manila
- TOPS SM Mall of Asia
- TOPS SM North Edsa
Operations shall resume on January 21.
The DFA said those with affected passport appointments have already been notified through email, while those whose schedule are at DFA Aseana are advised to refer to the new schedule posted in their website.
LINK TO: new schedule posted -- https://dfa.gov.ph/dfa-news/statements-and-advisoriesupdate/30031-public-advisory-temporary-closure-of-several-consular-offices
The Philippines on Monday logged 33,169 new COVID-19 cases, the 3rd straight day it reported a record-high daily tally, data from the health department showed.
The health agency announced 26,458 and 28,707 new infections on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. — With a report from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News