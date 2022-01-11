MANILA - Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Tuesday said he tested negative for COVID-19 after undergoing a reswab, saying he was initially a "false positive."

In a Twitter post, the lawmaker said his wife, actress-singer Sharon Cuneta, their children, and theirhouse help also tested negative for the coronavirus.

My latest RTPCR test result is negative! Sharon, the kids& househelp also negative! My Dr. sister says my prior result was a false positive as none of us have symptoms. We need FREE testing for ALL who need it so we are ALL better prepared to manage Covid. Thank u for ur prayers! pic.twitter.com/C3UPYU76t3 — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) January 11, 2022

Pangilinan, a vice presidential aspirant this May, on Monday said his routine RT-PCR test result came back positive over the weekend, prompting his family to go into isolation.

"My latest RT-PCR result is negative!... My [doctor] sister says the prior result was a false positive as none of us have symptoms," his social media post on Tuesday read.

Pangilinan called for a free mass COVID-19 testing to control the pandemic situation.

"We need free testing for all who need it so we are all better prepared to manage COVID," he added.

The senator is among the lawmakers probing the Duterte government's supposedly anomalous deal with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., a firm that bagged billions worth of contracts since last year despite having some P600,000 only worth of paid-up capital.

The Philippines is currently experiencing a surge in fresh COVID-19 infections most likely driven by the omicron variant.

On Monday, the health department confirmed over 33,000 new coronavirus cases -- the highest daily count ever.

