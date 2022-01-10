COMELEC spokesman James Jimenez on Tuesday said the agency will produce a final report this week in its investigation into an alleged data breach.

Election information that was supposed to have been hacked do not exist yet, Jimenez said in the wake of a media report.

He said the commission has not started a so-called "configuration" process that would have generated usernames and personal identification numbers of the vote-counting machines.

The Manila Bulletin (MB) on Monday said its Technews Team has verified information from an unnamed source about the supposed hacking that took place Saturday.

"Iyong kini-claim na nakuha (data), hindi pa nag-eexist," Jimenez said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

He said an investigation into the alleged hack will be finished this week.