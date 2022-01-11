MANILA - The local government of Talisay City in Cebu is offering a P100,000 reward to whoever can point to the suspect in the death of a 10-year old girl whose body was hidden inside a cave.

The body was found at the cave in Sitio Napo, Barangay Tapul three days after she was first reported missing by her family on Jan. 6. Her body had bruises and wounds, and was already in a state of decomposition.

According to Talisay City Police Station Chief P/LtCol. Randy Caballes, they have identified four persons of interest in the case.

"Our investigation led us to four men who kept on going to the spot to check for the past days, but we are yet to find them," said Caballes.

He said the victim was probably murdered, based the cadaver's appearance.

The result of the autopsy report--which might rule out rape--is yet to be released. But authorities say the victim was not wearing her undergarments when her remains were found.

The victim’s mother appealed to authorities to speed up the investigation.

“Sakit kaayo, nganong gihilabtan akong anak? (It’s painful. Why did they harm my child?),” she said.

--with reports from Annie Perez