MANILA– Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said he would also expand the coverage of COVID-19 booster shots to workers in ongoing construction projects of the city government.

This follows the city's vaccination campaign for drivers and delivery riders.

“Sa lahat ng construction site natin, mag-i-schedule ako on site, para di masayang trabaho nila,” Domagoso said during the inspection of an ongoing construction of the Manila Science High School on Taft avenue, Tuesday.

(I will schedule COVID-19 shots in all of our construction sites so their efforts won't be wasted.)

He made the announcement shortly after learning that the construction workers at the site have yet to receive their booster shots.

To avoid work disruption, the local chief executive said the city government will bring booster shots to the construction sites themselves.

“Kasi gusto nila kita eh, eh di naman pwedeng tumigil ng… aabsent eh. Para di na umabsent, sayang yung kita nila” said Domagoso.

Moreno earlier made booster shots available for workers, drivers and food haulers who deliver produce from the provinces to Divisoria.

Domagoso was joined by City Engineer Armand Andres and other city officials during the visit to the construction of the 10-story Manila Science High School.

The project, still in its early stage of construction, will replace the former facility.

The government failed to fully inoculate at least 54 million of the population last year, its low-end target.

As of Monday, the country has fully immunized more than 52.8 million individuals, while 57.8 million have received their first COVID-19 shot.

Nearly 3.6 million people, on the other hand, got their boosters.

The Philippines is facing a fresh wave of new COVID-19 cases most likely driven by the omicron variant. On Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed over 28,000 new infections– the third highest since the pandemic began.

– Jorge Cariño, ABS-CBN News