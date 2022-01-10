MANILA—The Department of Energy on Monday assured the public that power restoration continues in areas affected by typhoon Odette.

Based on its latest reports, as far as oil is concerned, import terminal operation, depot, LPG refilling plans were 100 percent operational in Regions 4B, 6, 7, 10 and 13, while gas stations were 95 percent “operational”.

"From January 6 to today (January 10) ang ating improvement from 94% naging 95 percent. 104 last time January 6, ang non-operating gas stations, now came down to 102, doon nabawasan sa Cebu,” DOE director Rino Abad said.

But there were still gas stations in Bohol and Surigao del Norte that remained problematic, with 79 percent and 75 percent operational capacity in those provinces, respectively.

"We hope to close this issue on the gasoline situation sooner rather than later," Abad said.

“Sufficient naman ang supply na nakikita natin . . . In respective depots . . . . wala na po tayong nakikita na gaanong report na umaabot ng P100," he added.

DOE Usec. Wimpy Fuentebella added: "'Wag kayong mag-alala, 2 to 3 weeks na supply mayroon kayo. Importante lang na magkaroon tayo ng kaayusan siyempre maraming walang kuryente maraming nagpapaandar ng gen sets.”

Generation facilities in Palawan have been restored to 99.72 percent according to the DOE, with 88 percent restoration on the distribution side.

"Hopefully by the end of the month completed na po ang ating household level sa Palawan,” according to DOE director Mario Marasigan.

The DOE has also fully restored generation facilities in Cebu. Out of its 25 transmission lines, 23 were "energized" and expected to be completed by January 16.

However, there were “challenges” at distribution facilities, Marasigan said.

CEBECO I, III, VECO and MECO restoration are still expected to be completed between January 17 to 31, with 43.57, 53.30 and 70-percent restoration capacity, respectively; while CEBECO III is at 53.30-percent restoration rate and will only complete its “backbone line” by the end of this month.

Negros has 72-percent generation facilities restoration, with 100-percent transmission lines energized. Around 88 to 99 percent of their distribution facilities have been restored, except NOCECO with 39.73 percent, and NORECO I with 17.44 percent.

Bohol has 83-percent generation facility restoration, 33-percent transmission lines energized and barely has distribution lines restored, except with BLCI or Bohol Light Co. Inc. (33 percent).

“(BLCI) if you remember few days ago zero percent po sila but recent reports po . . . (percentage) of their consumers have been provided of their services,” Marasigan said.

Leyte-Samar has 100 percent restoration of its generation facilities and 86 percent of its transmission lines. But restoration in their distribution facilities were low (37.67 percent on LEYECO IV; 10.06 percent on SOLECO).

Meanwhile, Northern Mindanao and Caraga have 100 percent restoration of their generation capacities and transmission lines, while some of their distribution facilities have varying degrees of restoration, from 2.98 percent to 99.62 percent.

"Ang ating mga challenge areas are actually in Dinagat, Siargao and Surigao Del Norte. So ang data na nakukuha sa kanila is not yet on the household and consumer level but only on the backbone system,” Marasigan said.

RELATED VIDEO