Courtesy: MinDA

DAVAO CITY - Davao City Councilor Maria Belen "Mabel" Sunga-Acosta on Tuesday accepted the offer to become the new chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

Acosta replaces former MinDA chairperson Emmanuel Piñol, who resigned in October 2021 to seek a Senate seat in the May elections.

Piñol headed the agency starting August 2019.

According to MinDA, Acosta serves as their 8th chairperson and the second Mindanaoan female leader to head the agency.

The official started her political service as councilor in Davao City in 2001, and served for 6 terms under Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod.

Other councilors and her colleagues in the 19th city council congratulated Acosta in her new assignment during the 2nd regular session held Tuesday afternoon.

Acosta thanked her supporters, colleagues, the Dutertes, her family, and the media including ABS-CBN Davao where she was a former news anchor and radio host.

Acosta was a former host of "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa," where, in one episode, then-mayor and incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte urged her to run as Davao City councilor.

The new MinDA chairperson chose her daughter, Luna Acosta, to replace her as councilor in the city's first district.

-- Report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO